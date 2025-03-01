Tamil Nadu Bhawan receives hoax bomb threat in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Chanakyapuri, Central Delhi, received a bomb threat on Saturday, which was later confirmed to be a hoax, according to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

Following the threat, teams from DFS and Delhi Police rushed to the site, evacuated the premises, and conducted a thorough search.

However, no suspicious objects were found during the search, and the call was subsequently declared a hoax.

A complaint has been registered, and an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threat, a police official stated.

Earlier, on February 7, St Stephen’s College and two schools—one in Delhi and another in Noida—received similar bomb threats via email.

A series of hoax bomb threats have caused panic in the National Capital since May last year, targeting schools, hospitals, and colleges.

Moreover, the police had previously arrested a Class 12 student for sending such threat emails to educational institutions.