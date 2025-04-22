Switching off electricity for 5 minutes symbolic collective commitment: Delhi CM on Earth Day

On the Earth Day on Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said switching off electricity on the occasion is not just a 5-minute effort to conserve energy, but a symbol of collective commitment towards future energy preservation.

Lauding the people of Delhi, she said they have proven the fact that when it comes to the environment, all of them can stand together.

The chief minister further said that the people of Delhi are alert, proactive, and responsible citizens when it comes to important issues like environmental conservation.

She said nations across the globe are working towards environmental protection, while India too holds a leading role in this effort.

Gupta highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance and leadership, the country is advancing on the path to conserve and protect the environment. “As citizens of Delhi, it is our duty to care for our planet. Earth Day reminds us that this planet, which we have inherited from our ancestors, must be preserved for the generations to come,” she added.

She said one must use electricity according to needs as unnecessary use of the same not only damages the environment but also places financial burden.

“Today, through 5 minutes of electricity conservation, we reduced carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 0.727 CO₂/MWh,” Gupta said.

She assured that the Delhi government is committed to fulfilling every increasing demand for electricity in the national capital.

According to the CM, the symbolic campaign was a message against unnecessary power consumption as also an awareness initiative to ensure a clean and safe environment for the coming generations.

On the occasion, she announced that seven million trees would be planted across the city this year, which is going to be a major step towards increasing green cover, and will contribute towards improving the climate.

Citizens of Delhi united in responding to the CM’s appeal, demonstrating their commitment to environmental conservation by voluntarily switching off electricity in their homes, offices, and establishments from 8:00 pm to 8:05 pm.

In alignment with this year’s Earth Day theme “Our Power, Our Planet,” Rekha Gupta led government launched the symbolic campaign, aimed towards bringing awareness about energy conservation and environmental responsibility.