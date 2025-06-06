Swift action of DFS helps bring fire in Revenue Building at ITO under control

A fire that originated from one of the rooms of the Revenue Building at ITO, Center Delhi, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said on Friday. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

“We were alerted about the situation at around 10 in the morning, responding to which seven fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot,” a DFS official said, adding, “Upon reaching the scene (of the incident), the firefighters found room number 238 on the second floor of the building ablaze. The flames were brought under control by a team of the Fire Service. No casualties were reported in the incident.”

According to the DFS, the fire initially erupted in the office of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer B V Gerangal. The fire officials immediately received the reports of the incident on a call.

“Due to the significant location, we swiftly dispatched seven fire tenders to the scene to extinguish the flames immediately,” another fire official stated on condition of anonymity.

He added that it took the firefighters less than 20 minutes to bring the situation under control and completely douse the flame caused by malfunctioning air conditioning cables.

Some electronic devices and official documents were damaged in the fire, informed one of the officials of the Fire Service Department.

As a precaution, the team of Fire Service and the Delhi Police cordoned off the entire area and evacuated the room, along with nearby rooms, before getting down to dousing the flames, said an official.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.