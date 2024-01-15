Sunderkand recitation across assembly constituencies in Delhi on Tuesday

Delhi Cultural Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday announced a grand programme of recitation of ‘Sunderkand’ (a chapter from the Hindu epic Ramayan) to be organised across Delhi on Tuesday.

The minister has invited the people of Delhi to participate in the grand programme along with their families.

Speaking to the media, the AAP leader said, “Sunderkand programmes used to be organised by the party and MLAs at their respective levels in different assembly constituencies of Delhi. The party has reconstituted the organisation in Delhi and with it will run the Sunderkand programme in a structured manner.”

The minister said AAP MLAs, councillors, and party workers of all zones will take part in the Sunderkand programme to be held in all the assembly constituencies. The party would first organise the recitation of the Sundarkand at the assembly level before it does at the ward level, and then at the Mandal level.

“Once the Sunderkand programme commences at the mandal level, it will be followed up every month at more than 2,600 places in Delhi. It will be organised at some places while at other places chanting of Hanuman Chalisa will be held,” said the culture minister.

Sunderkand is so named because it is believed to be a beautiful and significant portion of the Ramayana that focuses on the adventures of lord Hanuman as he searches for Lord Ram’s wife Sita in the kingdom of Lanka. It is believed to remove afflictions, worries and mental agony besides instilling hope, courage, and confidence.

Bharadwaj extended greetings to the people of Delhi on Makar Sankranti is celebrated to mark the first day of the sun’s transit into Makara Rashi.