Student delegation meets Delhi Assembly Speaker on urban governance

A delegation of 45 students from institutions like IIT, IIM and NLU on Monday met Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, and engaged in a dialogue on “strengthening legislative transparency and accountability in urban governance”.

The discussion focused on reforms and innovations aimed at enhancing public participation and institutional oversight in Delhi’s lawmaking processes.

While speaking to the delegates, Gupta emphasized the critical role of legislative institutions in a vibrant democracy and encouraged the young leaders to pursue public life rooted in integrity and service.

He appreciated the delegation’s extensive research on good governance and legislative reforms, and welcomed their insights during a dynamic 20-minute interactive session.

“This Assembly belongs to the people. Your active participation and inquisitive spirit reflect the strength of India’s democratic future,” Gupta added.

He highlighted several ongoing reforms and progressive initiatives underway in the Delhi Legislative Assembly including the recent adoption of the Central Government’s Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) to enable real-time tracking of audit paragraphs raised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

This move marks a significant step toward ensuring enhanced institutional transparency and accountability in the functioning of the legislature.

The Speaker further shared that a 500 kW solar power plant is being installed within the Assembly complex which is expected to become operational by July, will eliminate an annual electricity expenditure of nearly Rs 2 crore.

Recalling the historic importance of the Assembly, Gupta acquainted the students with significant milestones in India’s legislative history including passing of the Rowlatt Act on March 18, 1919, in Delhi, noting that Mahatma Gandhi was present in the visitors’ gallery during the debate and later addressed the public outside the Assembly building.