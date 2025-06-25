Stalker held after pushing woman to death from terrace

A 26-year-old man, Taufeeq, was arrested by Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly pushing off a girl from the fifth floor of her residential building in north east Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar, leading to her death.

The police mentioned that Taufeeq, a resident of Tanda, Rampur, in Uttar Pradesh, was the prime suspect in this case and had been absconding since the incident Monday night. They arrested him in Tanda, Rampur district, Uttar Pradesh.

“The incident came to light on Monday, when a complaint was received at Jyoti Nagar police station reportedly saying that a girl was pushed from the rooftop of her house, to which a team of cops was immediately sent to the location,” a senior officer said.

The victim, Neha, was immediately rushed to the GTB Hospital, where, during the medical treatment, she succumbed to injuries.

Police said, “The accused barged into the victim’s residence disguised in a burqa.” Later, when her father allegedly confronted Taufiq, he pushed him aside and went straight to the terrace, where she was checking the water tank.

There, a heated argument followed, after which the accused allegedly pushed her off the building. Neha was severely injured and rushed to GTB Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries despite medical efforts.

While interacting with the police, the family mentioned that Taufeeq had been harassing her for over a month, insisting on marriage and even issuing threats. Just days before the incident, Neha had confided in her mother about the harassment.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, the accused worked in Delhi.