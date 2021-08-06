Follow Us:
Stalin for solemn marking of Karunanidhi’s third death anniversary

Stalin called on the party workers to decorate a photograph of the late Chief Minister in front of their residence to observe his third anniversary.

IANS | Chennai | August 6, 2021 11:57 am

Photo: IANS

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Thursday called upon party cadres to cancel festivities while observing his father and party patriarch M. Karunanidhi’s third death anniversary.

In an open letter, he called on the party workers to decorate a photograph of the late Chief Minister in front of their residence to observe his third anniversary.

“Considering the prevailing restrictions due to the Covid pandemic, I urge all our partymen to arrange a flower-decked portrait of Kalaignar in front of their houses and pay our respect to the supreme leader of Tamils. Avoid festivities and use of loudspeakers, considering the Covid scenario,” he urged.

The Chief Minister said that the DMK government was able to honour the great Dravidian leader by bringing in the first Citizen, President Ram Nath Kovind to unveil Kalaignar’s portrait in the Assembly.

Stalin, in the letter, also said that the DMK government will fulfill all its promises made to the people for their welfare.

