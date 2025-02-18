Stage, tent ready, but groom is missing: AAP’s dig at BJP’s Delhi dilemma

Taking a dig at the BJP for its inability to decide on the choice of the chief minister after 10 days of its historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the AAP compared the party’s situation with a wedding where the stage and the tent are ready, but a groom is yet to be found.

The party was referring to the saffron party’s preparations for a swearing-in ceremony without announcing the chief ministerial pick.

“The wedding procession and stage are set, but no one knows who the groom is. Whether the BJP is struggling to decide or hiding something,” AAP Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Pointing out that usually, after an election, the winning party selects its leader before staking claim to form a government, the AAP leader said the BJP is making all the preparations without revealing who will lead its team.

“Traditionally, after elections, the winning party convenes a meeting of its MLAs to select a leader before staking its claim to form a government. Along with this, the list of ministers is submitted to the governor or the president. After their approval, the swearing-in date is announced. But here, everything is in place, except for the chief minister. No one knows who it will be,” he wondered.

The AAP Delhi State convenor stated that the BJP is capable of anything, but this delay might just be the first among many unusual records it will set in the next five years. “The BJP is unpredictable. They can do anything. At this rate, they are on track to set many more records in the next five years,” he added.