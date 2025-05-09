Springdale School Dhaula Kuan holds ‘Festival of Harmony through Musical Choirs’

The Springdales School, Dhaula Kuan, on Friday, organized its annual ‘Festival of Harmony through Musical Choirs’, which was graced by the Director of Education, Government of Delhi, Veditha Reddy as the chief guest.

Padma Shri Dr. Geeta Chandran, a renowned choreographer and cultural icon, also graced the occasion as the guest of honour.

Welcoming the guests, Dr. Jyoti Bose, Director of Springdales Schools, suggested that the Choir Festival is not just a celebration of the power of music and the joys of singing in a choir but the fact that music is a universal emotion and transcends barriers of time and language.

Additionally, as a tribute to cultural fusion, the Invocation Dance, Harmony, showcased a flawless synthesis of Indian classical and Western contemporary dance forms. The eight house choirs reflected the rich diversity of global musical traditions as they serenaded songs in a range of languages, including French, Zulu, Spanish, Liberian, Māori, and English, bringing to life the school motto “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

Furthermore, congratulating the talented singers of the school, Reddy encouraged the students to participate in a wide variety of activities and nurture their talents. Ms. Veditha advised the young students not to kill their curiosity, keep dreaming, and believe in themselves.

The first prize was awarded to Amity House, while Endeavour House and Freedom House secured the second and third positions in the event, respectively. The award for Best Soloist (Male) was presented to Yuvaan Luthra, while Charvi Verma was recognized as the Best Solo Performer (Female).