In view of rising incidents of Covid-19 associated Mucormycosis in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday announced to open dedicated centres for the treatment of black fungus at three large government-run hospitals.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the speciality centres would be open in LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

The Delhi government said that these centres will ensure adequate management of medicines used in its treatment and take all measures to spread awareness among people about disease prevention measures.

The decision was taken in a review meeting Kejriwal held with the nodal minister for Covid management and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary and officials of the health and family welfare department.

The Kejriwal led government is also working on formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)s for awareness and prevention of the disease.

"To tackle the rising cases of black fungus, the Delhi government has dedicated three hospitals for its treatment. The Delhi government will also prepare a detailed plan and issue special SOPs on how to raise awareness amongst COVID-recovered people for the prevention of the disease," the release shared by the government stated.

Meanwhile, the Kejriwal government will also procure medicines for the treatment of Mucormycosis from the Central government.

“Delhi is the capital of the country and so, people from outside also come here for treatment. We should have a sufficient quantity of medicines to cater to everybody who is coming for the treatment of black fungus,” the CM said.