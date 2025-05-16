Speaker Vijender Gupta inspects Ayushman Vay Vandana card registration camp in Rohini

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday inspected a registration camp of ‘Ayushman Vay Vandana’ cards at Sector-9 in his constituency, Rohini.

The Speaker lauded the Centre on Ayushman Bharat scheme calling it a transformative initiative in making quality healthcare more accessible, especially for the senior citizens of Delhi.

The Ayushman Vay Vandana card is a new addition under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, under which senior citizens aged 70 years and above have access to free and cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year—an enhancement that includes a Rs 5 lakh top-up over the standard Ayushman Bharat coverage.

The Speaker praised the proactive implementation of the scheme and urged eligible citizens to come forward and avail the benefits of the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, reinforcing his vision of a healthier and more secure Delhi for all.

Notably, the camp witnessed an enthusiastic response from residents wherein a large number of senior citizens were seen registering themselves and the Speaker interacted with several people during the inspection.