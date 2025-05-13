Speaker seeks Union Tourism Ministry’s support to transform historical Delhi assembly into heritage hub

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Union Minister of Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking collaboration and support for a landmark initiative aimed at transforming the historic Vidhan Sabha complex into a vibrant heritage and cultural hub.

In his letter to the Union Minister, Gupta proposed converting the Assembly campus—constructed in 1912 and steeped in India’s legislative and political history—into a dynamic space that celebrates the capital’s rich democratic legacy.

In a bid to take this vision forward, the Speaker also sought a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Tourism to discuss the feasibility, scope, and cultural implications of the project.

The key components outlined in the Speaker’s proposal include heritage conservation through the restoration and preservation of the original architectural features; the establishment of a legislative museum and interactive exhibitions to chronicle the legislative history of Delhi and the broader democratic framework of India; the development of tourism infrastructure such as visitor facilities, guided tours, informative signage, and audio-visual aids to enhance the overall visitor experience; and community engagement by involving local artisans, performers, and cultural practitioners to enliven the space through curated programmes and cultural events.

According to Gupta, the proposed collaboration aims to ensure that the initiative is implemented efficiently, with expert guidance and alignment with national heritage and tourism objectives.

“This initiative is a step towards preserving and celebrating the democratic heritage of Delhi. The transformation of the assembly campus into a heritage hub will not only honour the past but also serve as a source of inspiration and education for future generations,” Gupta’s letter read.

According to the Speaker, the Delhi assembly building, originally established as the seat of the Imperial Legislative Council, stands as a significant symbol of India’s political evolution.

Gupta mentioned that having witnessed numerous milestones in the country’s democratic journey, the assembly complex and the main building are not just an architectural landmark, but also a repository of the nation’s institutional memory.

Recognising the historical and cultural value of this iconic structure, Gupta requested the Union Ministry’s support in preparing a comprehensive project report to guide the proposed transformation.

As per the Speaker, the initiative aims to conserve the architectural integrity of the Vidhan Sabha complex while enhancing its accessibility and relevance as a public heritage space.