Speaker Gupta demands written apology from Yadav for false allegation of splurging on his residence

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta condemned the statements made by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav about the renovation of his residence. Stating that the bungalow Yadav referred is not his, he said the Congress leader must refrain from making such comments without ascertaining the facts.

In a letter to Yadav, secretary to the Delhi Assembly Speaker asked the Delhi Congress chief to immediately withdraw his statements and submit an unconditional written apology within three days of receiving this correspondence.

On the speaker’s directions, his secretary also informed Yadav in a letter that being a former member of the Delhi assembly he must accord respect to the Speaker’s office, and the same should not be targetted to score political points.

According to the letter, the assembly speaker drew the attention of the DPCC chief to the news reports about his allegation that the renovation of the official residence was done at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore, of which Rs. 94.69 lakh was spent on the bathroom and toilets.

Yadav, in his statement, had mentioned bungalow No. 9, Shyamnath Marg as speaker’s official residence where the alleged renovation was carried out. However, in his letter, the Speaker’s secretary clearly says that the bungalow mentioned by him is “not” the speaker Gupta’s official residence.

Yadav had also reportedly dubbed the speaker’s residence as ‘Shauchmahal’, accusing BJP leaders of allegedly misusing the taxpayers’ money for their luxurious living while the residents of Delhi are going through a terrible phase under severe heat due to frequent power cuts and shortage of potable water.