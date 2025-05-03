Speaker balances Assembly duties with local development, inaugurates multi-gyms in Rohini parks

Apart from his responsibilities and transformative initiatives as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta remains deeply committed to the development and overall well-being of the people in his Rohini constituency.

Whether through the weekly Jan Sunvayi, a public hearing held regularly to address citizens’ concerns, or through his participation in various public programs, Gupta continues to go the extra mile to serve his constituency. His active engagement reflects his strong sense of duty and dedication to the people he represents.

On Saturday, furthering his efforts to promote public health and well-being in Rohini, the Delhi Assembly Speaker inaugurated three state-of-the-art outdoor multi-gyms across key parks in the constituency.

According to Gupta, these facilities provide residents with better access to open-air fitness infrastructure, underscoring the government’s commitment to fostering healthier and more active communities.

This initiative is part of a broader vision to transform public parks into inclusive, health-focused community spaces.

The newly installed fitness centers are equipped with modern exercise equipment and aim to encourage people of all age groups to adopt an active lifestyle.

The gyms have been established at District Park in Rohini Sector-14, DDA Sports Park in Sector-8, and DDA Park adjacent to Aman Apartments in Sector-13 Extension.

Sharing further details, the MLA noted that Rohini constituency comprises 13 open public parks. With this inauguration, three parks have now been upgraded with modern gym infrastructure.

He added that plans are in place to similarly develop the remaining parks, ensuring the wide availability of fitness resources across the constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta reaffirmed his emotional and developmental commitment to the people of Rohini, stating that the constituency is more than just a geographic region—it is a vibrant community united by shared aspirations and mutual effort.

Highlighting recent improvements and the timely resolution of public issues, the Delhi Assembly Speaker assured residents that their trust remains his highest priority.