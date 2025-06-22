South-West monsoon nears Delhi: IMD issues yellow alert for next two days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert for the national capital for the next two days, forecasting light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph).

The Met department said conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest Monsoon over the remaining parts of the North Arabian Sea, more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, as well as Chandigarh and Delhi, along with the remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu over the next two days.

According to IMD data, Safdarjung and Ayanagar recorded 1.2 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road and Palam stations reported trace amounts last night.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2°C at the base station, 2.4 degrees below normal, while the minimum settled at 28.4°C.

Despite the below-normal maximum temperature, humidity levels remained high, with readings hovering between 74% and 77%, keeping discomfort levels elevated throughout the day. The slight dip in temperature brought some morning relief, but cloud cover and sultry conditions persisted into the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category for the sixth consecutive day, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 92, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Ground-level ozone was identified as the major pollutant. Out of 39 monitoring stations across the city, 33 reported AQI values within the ‘satisfactory’ range.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.