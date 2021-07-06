The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued challans and notices to 40 hospitals and dispensaries after the public health department detected larvae breeding there.

The action was taken during a special drive conducted at 128 government and private hospitals/dispensaries to detect mosquito breeding in their premises.

“The Public Health Department inspected 128 Government and Private Hospitals/Dispensaries in all four zones of the SDMC. Public Health Department has issued 35 Legal Notices & 5 Challans to these Hospitals under Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria & Other Mosquito-Borne Diseases) by-Laws, 1957,” the authorities informed.

Major hospitals where mosquito breeding was found are Sharma Hospital in Vikaspuri, Kalra Hospital in Dwarka Mor, Delhi Government’s dispensaries located in Dwarka Sector-10, Dwarka Sector-13, Dwarka & Palam area, Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri, Delhi Government’s Mohalla Clinic in Shyam Vihar, SDMC Ayurvedic Dispensary in Lajpat Nagar, MCW in Sriniwaspuri, ILBS Hospital in Vasant Kunj, Adarsh Hospital in Panchsheel Vihar, Mohalla Clinic in Dakshinpuri, etc.

The civic body said that the active participation of citizens is necessary to control the spread of vector-borne diseases.

“During the drive, mosquito breeding was found at various places despite organizing awareness campaigns through various modes including Radio and News Papers. For better control of vector-borne diseases-Dengue, Malaria & Chikungunya-active participation of citizens is necessary,” it added.