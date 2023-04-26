Mamata virtually inaugurates several hospital buildings

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated several hospital buildings and installed costly machines under the Health Department.

She also inaugurated 109 projects under the state Public Health Department worth Rs 1,109 crore.

A G+ 7 hostel building has been constructed at Sagar Dutta Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 10.73 crore. One G+ 5 building for nurses with 200 capacity has been constructed at Basirhat at an estimated cost of Rs 14.40 crore.

A sum of Rs 31.272 crore was deposited in the bank account of 5212 destitute minority women. A sum of Rs 9.20 crore spent to set up 61 new Custom Hiring Centres. Provident Fund worth Rs 4.15 crore spent for 3979 beneficiaries under Binamulye Samajik Suraksha Yojna.

Miss Banerjee virtually inaugurated 50 canteens in 22 districts and these will be run by women Self Help Group under Khadya Chaya Scheme.

Old age pension worth 3602 crore will be given to more than 10, 50,00 SC beneficiaries under Toposhili Bandhu scheme.

A sum of Rs 962 crore has been spent to 2.94 lakh ST beneficiaries under Jai Johar Scheme.

Till date under Duare Sarkar 1,88,332 services delivered and 40.94 lskh people visited Duare Sarkar camps.