Sonia, Priyanka cast vote in Delhi polls

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday exercised their franchise for Delhi Assembly polls.

The CPP Chairperson cast her vote at a polling station in Nirman Bhavan, while Priyanka along with her husband Robert Vadra and son at a polling station in Lodhi Estate.

Talking to reporters, Priyanka appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

“Today is the day to use the power given to you by the Constitution and decide your future for the next five years. Your one vote will make you and your Delhi stronger,” the Wayanad MP told voters of Delhi.

Asserting that the people of Delhi are fed up, in an apparent attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), she said, “There are several issues (concerning to the people of Delhi). If you want to resolve them, then cast your vote.”

“We want a green, safe and pollution free Delhi. Sandeep Dikshit can be a good leader, a leader who will work for the people. So,we need Congress to be in Delhi,” Vadra told the reporters.

Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is Congress’ candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat. He is pitted against former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and BJP’s Parvesh Verma.