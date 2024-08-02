Social media influencer wanted in armed robbery arrested

In a significant development, crime branch of the Delhi Police arrested a social media influencer wanted in connection with an armed robbery that took place in July last year, the police said on Friday.

The arrested accused was identified as Saad, who had been evading arrest for the past year and was finally apprehended in the Darya Ganj area of the national capital.

The robbery that targeted a collection agent in Meena Bazar, Jama Masjid involved Rs 14 lakh. According to the police, the victim reported the matter to the Kotwali police station on July 17, 2023 complaining that he was robbed by four persons at gunpoint.

Advertisement

Later, an FIR under sections 392/397/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertain to robbery and the acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention, was registered.

During investigation, the local police identified the four accused, including one juvenile. While three of the accused were apprehended, Saad remained absconding.

A breakthrough in this case came when a team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Crime Branch received a tip-off about Saad’s whereabouts. Based on this, a trap was laid by the cops at Darya Ganj, resulting in his arrest.

During interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the robbery and revealed that he and his associates had been monitoring individuals collecting cash from shopkeepers in Meena Bazar. They planned the crime, arranged for a country-made pistol, and executed the robbery.

Saad, despite his criminal activities, gained popularity as a social media influencer. He had a significant following on TikTok, with 1.5 lakh followers, before the platform was banned in India. Subsequently, he transitioned to Instagram, where he currently has around 18,000 followers.

His online persona is in stark contrast to his real-life involvement in criminal activities, including past incidents of snatching while he was a juvenile.

He was born and raised in Delhi and was educated up to the 10th grade.