The son of slain former CPI-M leader T.P. Chandrasekheran and a top leader of the Revolutionary Marxists Party (RMP) have reportedly received a threatening letter that they will be killed.

Incidentally, the death warrant in the form of a letter was received at the Vadakara office of legislator K.K. Rema, wife of Chandrasekheran, who won the April 6 assembly polls from the Vadakara constituency in Kozhikode district with the support of the Congress-led UDF.

The letter states that both Abhinand Chandrasekheran and their top party leader N. Venu would be eliminated.

It also points out that a similar threat was extended to Chandrasekheran, but he did not take it seriously.

The letter states that CPI-M legislator A.M. Shamsheer who represents the Thalassery constituency should not be attacked by them when they appear for discussions on TV channels.

Venu has given a written complaint to the Vadakara top police officials based on the letter that was received.

Rema won the Vadakara assembly constituency by a margin of 7,491 votes, despite the entire top brass of the CPI-M led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan actively campaigned against her.

Though she was pitted against, M. Chandran of the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), an ally of the ruling Left, the real battle was between Rema and none other than Vijayan.

Even though she won with the support of the UDF, she has said that she will sit as an independent block in the opposition bench in the assembly and has said will work as a constructive opposition and she will be guided by her party’s ideology, which has been agreed to by the Congress-led UDF.

Chandrasekaran, the founder of RMP, was hacked 51 times by assailants on May 4, 2012, when he was returning home on his motorcycle in his hometown near Kozhikode.

In the case, 11 people were given life imprisonment, of which three were mid-level CPI-M leaders, and the demand for a probe into the conspiracy behind the murder is still with the court.

Rema has time and again taken on Vijayan for calling her husband “a renegade”.

Now with the fresh assembly session scheduled to begin on Thursday, this issue could well turn things to a high, with Rema all set to unleash a scathing attack on Vijayan, as reports have surfaced that those accused in the murder of Chandrasekheran, presently out on bail, are alleged to have a key role in gold smuggling cases being probed by the Customs.