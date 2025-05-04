Ten more Bangladeshi immigrants detained by Delhi Police

Ten more Bangladeshi immigrants, including four who were disguised as transgenders and six women, were detained by the East and North West District teams of Delhi Police during a special drive to identify and deport foreign nationals residing unlawfully in the city.

This comes a day after the South East district team detained six Bangladeshi immigrants, along with the arrest of five Indian facilitators.

The detained immigrants identified as Mim Akhtar, Meena Begum, Sheikh Munni, Payal Sheikh, Sonia Akhtar, and Taniya Khan were found living in Delhi without valid documents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said on Sunday.

He added that action was taken following a tip-off regarding the illegal staying of foreign nationals at Mandawali police station in East Delhi.

Moreover, in another crackdown, four immigrants were nabbed from the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi area in North West Delhi.

All four were involved in begging at traffic signals and were using a banned app to stay in touch with their families to avoid detection, the officials said.

The operation is part of a broader effort launched by the Delhi Police on November 19, 2024, to detect and deport illegal immigrants, the cops mentioned.

Speaking about the details of the crackdown so far, DCP Dhania mentioned that a total of 15 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported under the drive from East Delhi.

The detained women have been placed for deportation with the assistance of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi.

Moreover, legal proceedings under the Foreigners Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) are also underway, he said.