Six injured when they jump from 2nd floor to escape house fire in Delhi’s Nangloi

Six members of a family sustained injuries when they jumped from the second floor of a house that caught fire in West Delhi’s Nangloi area, fire services officials said on Wednesday.

As per the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a distress call regarding a house fire was received from Jwala Puri area of Nangloi, and immediately three fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames.

Advertisement

In the unfortunate incident, six people identified as 40-year-old Pankaj, Preeti, 20-year-old Sweta, 19-year-old Pranjal, 18-year-old Panav, and 13-year-old Vaibhav sustained injuries while trying to escape from the fire by jumping off the second floor of the house. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the DFS added.

Advertisement

Flames spread to domestic articles in the first and second floors of the house, and were brought under control by the firefighters, the department said.

A police team also reached the spot to inquire about the exact cause of the fire, and take due legal action in the matter.

Earlier on February 17, a fire had broken out in an e-rickshaw godown in South West Delhi’s Dwarka area. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, fire department officials stated.