At least six persons were injured after a speeding car run them over in north Bihar’s Madhubani district on Tuesday morning.

The son of a Darbhanga-based doctor was driving the car under in an inebriated state. The accused has been identified as Amit Kumar Jha, son of D.N. Jha.

Locals managed to nab Amit and beat him up before handing him over to the Madhubani police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Amit and his driver went to Nepal on Monday and the duo consumed liquor at a place called Inarwa.

As the driver was heavily drunk, Amit decided to drive the car himself despite being under the influence of alcohol while the driver sat in the rear seat.

When the duo reached Bhelwa Chowk, Amit suddenly lost control over the vehicle and mowed down six persons sleeping on the roadside. One of the victims is battling for his life in a hospital.

The accused tried to escape from the accident site and ended up crossing the road divider some distance away from the spot.

Amit’s driver, who was sitting in the rear seat, managed to escape before local people gathered there. They overpowered Amit and held him captive until the police arrived at the spot.

Sanjay Kumar, the Station House Officer of the town police station, said, “The accused Amit Kumar Jha was drunk. He has been booked under rash and negligent driving based on the statement by one of the victims, Mohamad Mustakin. The car driven by the accused has also been seized.”