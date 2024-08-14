Sisodia’s Padyatra rescheduled in view of security concerns

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Wednesday, announced a rescheduling of senior AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia’s padyatra.

The padyatra, which was initially planned for 14 August, will, as per the new schedule, commence on 16th August at 5:00 pm from the Greater Kailash assembly constituency. The change in the schedule of the march was communicated by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday, citing security considerations in the wake of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The decision to postpone the padyatra was taken following discussions with the Delhi Police, which advised the party to reschedule the event in light of the heightened security situation in the lead-up to 15th August. He noted that the police’s recommendation was considered reasonable, leading to the decision to adjust the date.

Bharadwaj confirmed that the police advised the party to delay the event by a few days to ensure better security. Accepting the suggestion, the AAP has decided to move the padyatra to 16 August leaving the starting point of the march unchanged.

The padyatra is part of a broader plan for Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail by the Supreme Court after 17 months in jail. It will see him engage with the people of Delhi across various areas.

“We do not want any issues or disturbances on Independence Day. Therefore, we have accepted the police’s suggestion and will now begin the padyatra from Greater Kailash on 16th August,” Bharadwaj stated.