Sisodia’s evasive replies cannot save him from classroom construction scam: Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Saturday said that Manish Sisodia’s role in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam is catching up with him, as the ACB questioned the former deputy chief minister for about three hours.

Yadav alleged that Sisodia, who spent several months behind the bars in connection with the liquor scam, was trying to prove his innocence in the classroom construction scam too by giving misleading replies to ED.

“Sisodia still indulges in blame games despite the people of Delhi throwing out the corrupt AAP from power, which itself was the biggest punishment for the sins of party leaders like Sisodia, Kejriwal and Satyender Jain,” he said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the Delhi Congress had exposed AAP’s liquor scam, DTC bus purchase and maintenance scam before the people and also echoed the classroom construction scam.

He alleged that even the BJP Government has also tried to shield AAP by not taking further action on the findings of the CAG reports.

“Despite placing the 14 CAG reports in the Assembly, BJP has not initiated any further action, which only raises doubts about the BJP Government’s intentions to punish the corrupt AAP leaders,” the former MLA from Badli said.