Sisodia slams Delhi CM over silence on Govt School toppers

Lambasting the state government for not congratulating or meeting the Class 10 and 12 toppers from Delhi government schools, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it reflects the government’s indifference towards its own education system.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader wrote, “It’s been eight days since the CBSE results were announced—yet Delhi’s Chief Minister hasn’t found it necessary to congratulate even the toppers of her own government schools. Such indifference? Such apathy?”

“Children worked hard all year, families nurtured dreams, and the Chief Minister does not have time to even make a phone call? Not only that—the Delhi government hasn’t even announced the pass percentage or the names of the toppers till now. Every year since 2015, these were announced on the same day,” he added.

Recalling past practices, Sisodia noted that both he and the Chief Minister used to personally congratulate students and toppers, either by inviting them to the CM’s residence or by visiting their homes.

“Toppers from all schools were invited to Thyagaraj Stadium along with their parents and teachers and were honored. But today, the seat of power has grown so distant that the hard work, dreams, and passion of these students seem insignificant. The new rulers of Delhi are afraid to look into the eyes of these children. This is not just insensitivity—it is political degradation,” he stated.

On Wednesday, Sisodia met the toppers of Class 10 and 12 from Delhi government schools. “All of you have not only made yourselves proud but have also brought glory to your schools, your parents, and the entire city of Delhi with your exceptional performance,” he told the students.

Reflecting on the transformation of Delhi’s public education system, he said, “In 2015, government schools in Delhi were in a dilapidated state—no desks, no blackboards, no fans. The walls and windows were broken, and the toilets were in miserable condition. But we changed that. We transformed these schools, invested in quality education, and worked hard—and today, your success reflects the results of that effort.”

The former Education Minister emphasized that meeting toppers after the board results had been a cherished tradition for the past ten years. “I may not be the Education Minister anymore, but I continue this tradition—not in any official capacity, but as Manish Sisodia. And I will continue doing so in the future,” he affirmed.