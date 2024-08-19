Sisodia overjoyed on being able to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with family

Released on bail days before Raksha Bandhan, former Delhi chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia expressed joy over being able to celebrate the festival with his family.

Taking to social media platform X, Sisodia recounted how he celebrated the festival in jail last year and was saddened that he might not be able to celebrate Raksha Bandhan this time as well. However, with blessings of millions of sisters, he was released just in time to celebrate with his family.

Greeting everyone on the occasion, Sisodia especially thanked the sisters for their prayers for his release.

Delhi Minister Atishi joined Sisodia for the celebrations and tied a Rakhi on the senior AAP leader’s wrist.

Sharing his views on the festival, Sisodia said the thread of Rakhi is not just a thread, but a symbol of unbreakable trust and affection between brother and sister.

He wished everyone’s life filled with continuous flow of love, happiness and prosperity on this special occasion. “May this precious relationship of brother and sister always be filled with happiness and love. Best wishes for Rakshabandhan,” he added.

Atishi, taking to social media platform X wrote, “A thread of Rakhi binds relationships. This year the festival of Raksha Bandhan was even more special because I celebrated it with my elder brother Manish ji.”

She shared pictures of the celebrations including the one in which she is tying the Rakhi on Sisodia’s wrist.

Meanwhile, Sisodia held a meeting to formulate the strategy for the elections for the party. He is gearing up for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls preparation. He has also organised padyataras in the Greater Kailash, Vinod Nagar and Deoli areas to reach out to the people and ground-level party workers.

According to the party, the leader has been receiving a good response from the public wherever he led the foot march. People expressed happiness to see him out of jail.