Sisodia, Jain as in-charge, co-incharge: Calculated AAP move to “loot” Punjab

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Friday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for appointing former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and former minister Satyendar Jain as party’s in-charge and co-incharge for Punjab, saying it was a calculated move to “loot” the state.

Yadav said, “AAP’s decision to make two corrupt former Delhi ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, as in-charge and co-incharge of Punjab, is a calculated move to loot the state before the people throw it out from power to replicate the Delhi model. AAP’s real corrupt face has come to the fore yet again.”

Advertisement

The Delhi Congress chief asserted that Sisodia and Jain would formulate the strategy to “loot” Punjab but when they will be in trouble, Arvind Kejriwal will wash his hands off any illegality. “The AAP is a party without a credible and honest face,” Yadav said.

Advertisement

Notably, Punjab is the lone state where the AAP is in power.