‘Sindoor Yatra’ a symbol of women’s tribute to armed forces and national pride: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday emphasized that the Sindoor Yatra is far more than a ceremonial event—it is a powerful and heartfelt tribute from the women of the nation to the armed forces.

According to Gupta, through Operation Sindoor, the country’s brave soldiers have valiantly safeguarded the honour and pride of daughters and sisters across India—an achievement that fills the entire nation with pride.

Speaking at the Yatra organized in Delhi, Gupta said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government and the armed forces launched a bold and decisive strike against terrorism, successfully dismantling terrorist infrastructure.

Led by Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, the party’s state unit on Monday organized a “Sindoor Yatra” at Connaught Place, with thousands of women participating to honour the martyrs of Pahalgam.

Addressing the gathering, Mahila Morcha National President Vanathi Srinivasan stated that the women’s wing is organizing “Sindoor Yatras” across the country. In every district and city, women are taking to the streets carrying the Indian tricolour, symbolizing the valour and bravery of Indian soldiers.

She also thanked Prime Minister Modi for refusing to compromise on terrorism and national security, and for making it clear that Pakistan will now be answered in a language it understands.

BJP leader Smriti Irani also took part in the yatra and remarked that the military operation is a symbol of the nation’s pride and unwavering commitment.

She stated that the operation has sent a strong message to terrorists: whenever they look toward the women of this country, they will find the entire nation, the Government of India, and the armed forces standing in defense of every daughter, sister, and mother.

Irani further emphasized that with the army firmly guarding the borders, the sindoor (vermilion) of the country’s mothers and sisters remains safe.

She concluded by saying that the nation bows not only to the armed forces but also to the Prime Minister, who has pledged that the country will neither bow down nor break.

“Today, India’s armed forces and the nation together have delivered a strong message to Pakistan: we will not rest until every terrorist camp is destroyed,” the BJP leader added.