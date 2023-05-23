World Tea Day marked at Siliguri ‘tea room’

Insta Stay, a service provider of tourists in this region, celebrated World Tea Day at a private hotel, in collaboration with Rimpocha Tea in Siliguri today. The service provider also opened its “tea room” on Hill Cart Road.

Cold brew of Silver Needles, an exotic organic Darjeeling Tea, which was plucked during full moon during last Buddha Purnima, was served among those present to mark World Tea Day today.

“Master of tea” Rajah Banerjee, the chief guest at the programme, described how he got the idea of moonlight plucking of white tea and whole leaf and urged the audience to taste the difference between hot brew and clod brew of the tea leaf.

Mr Banerjee was in favour of drinking clod brew, while he managed overwhelming support and certification from the audience, since the taste as well as the aroma of cold brew was said to be far better than hot brew of the same leaf. Rajesh Kumar Saraf, Founder & Chairperson of Insta Stay, announced that he would serve a cup of cold brew of Silver Needles as complementary drink to all boarders of his hotels.