A 68-year-old resident of Maynaguri in Jalpaiguri district died at the designated Covid-19 hospital at Kawakhali in Siliguri last evening.

He had been admitted to the hospital on 15 October, sources said.

A 59-year-old resident of Islampur in North Dinajpur district also died at the same hospital today. She had been admitted to the health facility on 14 October, it is learnt.

117 new cases in Malda:

In Malda, 117 more Covid-19 cases were found in the last 24 hours. Ninety-one samples among the 671 tested at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital were found positive, while 26 others were detected through rapid antigen tests.

Among these cases, 38 were from the English Bazaar Municipality area, 15 from Habibpur, 14 from English Bazaar and 11 from ChanchalI, while the remaining cases were spread across other blocks of the district, sources said.

54 in South Dinajpur:

In South Dinajpur, a total of 54 new Covid cases were detected in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases there so far to 6125, sources said. It is also learnt that a total of 5737 Covid patients have recovered in the district so far, while 36 patients were discharged from the Covid hospital in the past 24 hours.

Fourteen of the fresh cases were from Balurghat Municipality, where the total number of cases has gone up to 1088.

Officials said a total of 1505 samples were collected in the past 24 hours in the district, and that there were 345 active cases as of today. Of them, 60 patients are in safe homes, 40 in the hospital and 245 in home isolation, sources said.