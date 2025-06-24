TMC hits back at BJP MLA over allegations against mayor

The Trinamul Congress (TMC) leadership in Siliguri has strongly countered BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh’s allegations against Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, accusing Mr Ghosh himself of links with criminal elements.

Mr Ghosh, who also serves as the chief whip of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, had earlier alleged that mayor Deb was associated with criminal gangs in Siliguri and surrounding areas. He presented a photograph to support his claim, following a political row over violence in Thakurnagar, where mayor Deb had blamed the BJP for fostering extortion-related unrest.

In response, TMC leaders held a press conference today, where spokesperson Vedabrata Datta displayed a photograph allegedly showing Mr Ghosh with individuals, including one Suman Mandal, accused of involvement in drug trafficking. Mr Datta questioned Mr Ghosh’s credibility, saying: “He claims to be a man of principle, but how does he justify drawing both a teacher’s salary and MLA’s allowance simultaneously?”

The TMC spokesperson also alleged that although Mr Ghosh is often seen riding a scooter in Siliguri, he regularly uses government-provided four-wheelers while in Kolkata. He further remarked on the ideological contradiction of a man “sporting a tattoo of Che Guevara while advocating Hindutva politics.”

Referring to a recent controversy, Mr Datta demanded to know what action Mr Ghosh had taken regarding allegations made by a woman on social media, accusing him of involvement in a sex racket.

In a counter-move, the TMC also presented a group of youths seen with Mayor Deb in a photo previously circulated by Mr Ghosh to support his allegations. TMC leaders clarified that the youths in question are active members of the party, urging the media to verify their political affiliations.

The political clash has escalated tensions between the BJP and TMC in Siliguri, with both sides now accusing each other of criminal links and moral improprieties.