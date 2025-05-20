This is an age of creativity and innovation: Mamata on North Bengal dev

In a major announcement aimed at accelerating industrial growth in north Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared the establishment of an International Convention Centre in Siliguri. The decision, she said, was in line with the state’s broader strategy to attract investment, create infrastructure, and empower innovation across the region.

Speaking during an interactive session with industrialists at the North Bengal Business Meet held at Dinabandhu Mancha in Siliguri, Banerjee announced that the convention centre would be modelled after similar facilities in Kolkata and Digha, becoming a pivotal hub for both national and international industrial engagement.

She further revealed that a 10-acre plot of land opposite Uttarayan—commonly known as City Centre in Matigara—has already been earmarked for this ambitious project. “An International Convention Centre is imperative to bring in development in the industrial sector. Industrialists across the country as well as from abroad will be able to hold conventions here to explore industrial prospects in all respects, keeping in mind the natural beauty of north Bengal,” the chief minister said.

Taking into account the ongoing development of Bagdogra airport as an international airport, Banerjee also earmarked two plots of land near the airport to facilitate the establishment of hotels, thereby enhancing the region’s capacity to host business delegations and tourists alike.

Additionally, she proposed the setting up of a dedicated export hub and a Big Bazaar complex aimed at promoting products made by self-help groups (SHGs). She made it clear that the government would provide land for the Big Bazaar free-of-cost, on the condition that two floors be reserved exclusively for SHG members to display and sell their products.

The chief minister also held a candid discussion with industrialists representing eight districts of north Bengal, who shared both encouragement and concerns. While they praised the state’s industrial vision, they also raised issues such as excessive taxation, trade license fees, GST-related hurdles, and revenue collection practices by the agriculture marketing department.

Banerjee directed the concerned authorities to look into these matters seriously, signalling her commitment to creating a more business-friendly environment.

Prominent industrialists such as Harsh Neotia, Satyam Roy Choudhury, Indra Chatterjee, and Naresh Agarwal participated in the session and outlined the immense potential of North Bengal as an industrial destination. According to their presentations, over Rs 25,000 crore worth of investment has already been committed in the region, based on ongoing and proposed projects. They also projected that investments could scale up to Rs 1,00,000 crore under the chief minister’s leadership and the present industrial momentum.

Wrapping up the session with a visionary message, Mamata Banerjee said: “It is an age of creativity, age of innovation. The government will provide all support, including infrastructure, but it is the entrepreneurs who must take the lead in development, expansion, and in turning North Bengal—and Bengal—into a thriving industrial zone.”

She also stressed the urgent need to decongest hill towns like Darjeeling and Kalimpong. “There is a need to expand Darjeeling, and there must be a new Darjeeling and a new Kalimpong because the present setups have become congested,” she said, signaling future urban development plans.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister inaugurated a skywalk at Jalpeshwar, a prominent Shiva temple in Jalpaiguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore. She also inaugurated four new Industrial Parks with a cumulative investment of Rs 123.28 crore, and an IT Park named Siliguri Data Centre, built at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

A private residential school for girls was also inaugurated during her visit, highlighting her commitment to education and gender-focused development.

Prominent industrialists also expressed interest in developing five to six five-star hotels in northern North Bengal, a move that aligns with the state’s tourism and hospitality growth plans.

The proposal for the International Convention Centre in Siliguri was warmly welcomed by the business community. Meanwhile, Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb proposed the expansion of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation to include peri-urban areas, ensuring that these rapidly developing zones also benefit from basic urban civic amenities.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench, which has already been set up, will be inaugurated soon. The Calcutta High Court will finalise the date of the inauguration.