Siliguri students raise funds for special children through cultural

Class XI students from various schools in Siliguri have set an inspiring example of social responsibility by raising funds for children with special needs through a cultural event. Demonstrating remarkable leadership and compassion, students from 13 schools came together to organise Sanskriti, a vibrant cultural showcase held at Dinabandhu Mancha on Tuesday.

With support from the North Bengal Handicapped Rehabilitation Society (Uttaran), the students raised ₹40,000, which they donated to the organisation to aid children with disabilities. The programme featured over 35 artistes and volunteers, and included traditional and contemporary dance performances, soulful solo and group songs, a cultural fashion show, and a live band segment.

Advertisement

The event was led by festival director Raika Sarkar, a Class XI student of Delhi Public School, Siliguri. Speaking about the motivation behind Sanskriti, she said, “The idea was to help the needy and bring about small but meaningful changes in their lives. The event sought to celebrate culture through youth leadership and support fund-raising efforts for children with disabilities.”

Advertisement

The funds were raised through ticket sales and generous contributions from well-wishers in the community.

Reflecting on the journey, Sarkar added, “When we first decided to take on Sanskriti, I didn’t fully realise what I was stepping into. I simply knew I wanted to create something that would unite people, honour our culture, and support a cause greater than ourselves.”

She further shared, “Our desire to give back to the community played a key role in launching this initiative. As students, we began to understand our privileges and how easy it is to take them for granted. We wanted to use our voices, creativity, and resources in a way that could make a real impact. That’s how the idea of combining a cultural celebration with a fundraising effort was born.”

The students’ Initiative has not only raised crucial support for children in need but also lit a spark of civic consciousness among the youth of Siliguri.