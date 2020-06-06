The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Siliguri has introduced yoga sessions and exercises to beat Covid-19 stress among its personnel. Apart from ensuring security of railway stations, the GRP Siliguri is also dedicatedly involved in ensuring the safety and despatch of migrant workers and stranded people who are returning in droves in trains.

The GRP monitors them at the railway stations. “Being on the frontline of this battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, they come under a lot of stress. That is why as part of our stress management efforts, focus has been laid on involving our personnel in yoga and physical exercise,” GRP officials said.

The Siliguri GRP covers around 139 railway stations in an area of 500 km—from Alipurduar district to Farakka in Murshidabad district. There are around 1000 GRP personnel under the Siliguri GRP.

“We have introduced yogasanas, PT and also kara with ayurvedic herbs as stress therapy for GRP personnel. They are taught yogasanas in a bid to relieve stress arising out of their involvement in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. While ensuring safety of the passengers, we have also focused on the safety of the men in uniform. We have given them adequate personal protective equipment and masks,” the superintendent of the railway police, GRP, Siliguri, Anjali Singh, (inset photo) said.

The Siliguri GRP has also been holding programmes to spread awareness on Covid-19.