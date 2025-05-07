Siliguri gears up for nation-wide mock drill

Curiosity is running high among residents of Siliguri, particularly the youth, as they prepare to witness a nationwide “mock drill” scheduled for Wednesday. The drill, designed to assess the operational efficacy and coordination of various civil defence measures, aims to strengthen preparedness for emergencies.

As per instructions from the ministry of home affairs, the exercise will be conducted across 244 border districts throughout the country, including several in North Bengal.

Advertisement

In the wake of the recent terror attack at Pahalgam, public discourse has taken a sharp turn. Speculations over a possible India-Pakistan conflict have surfaced, especially after the Indian government took a series of stern steps against Pakistan. Against this backdrop, people in Siliguri are not only debating national security but also eagerly anticipating the mock drill.

Advertisement

People of this region have not only witnessed similar mock drills in the past but also experienced the realities of war during the 1971 India-Pakistan conflict.

Meanwhile, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has issued a public appeal urging citizens, especially young people to actively participate in the drill. The region’s strategic significance, encompassing key installations such as two major air bases and several Army camps in North Bengal and Sikkim, makes the exercise all the more vital.

“I appeal to all citizens, especially the youth, to take part in this Mock Drill. These exercises are intended to test the readiness and coordination of our Civil Defence systems and prepare us for emergency situations,” said Mr Bista.

The upcoming drill will evaluate several critical components: the effectiveness of air raid warning systems, civilian training for self-protection during hostile attacks, implementation of crash blackouts, and preparedness of evacuation plans, among others.

“By taking part, citizens will acquire life-saving skills, learn to support others, and work together in times of crisis,” Bista added. “Your involvement not only enables you to protect your families and neighbours, but also strengthens local authorities’ emergency preparedness. Together, we can face the unexpected.”

He further said, “Our region’s strength lies in its diversity. On May 7, let us stand united—people of the Darjeeling Hills, Terai, Dooars, and Sikkim—to show we are ready for any challenge. Your participation will pave the way for a safer and stronger future.”

Earlier today, excitement spiked in Siliguri after a defence helicopter reportedly made an emergency landing near the town due to a technical issue. Retired Army personnel have since taken to social media to spread awareness, urging the public not to photograph or share images of sensitive installations like Bagdogra Airport from aircraft windows, and to refrain from posting such material online. They have also appealed to citizens not to disclose information about troop deployments or strategic movements.

However, questions remain regarding the level of preparedness and coordination between the state government and other relevant agencies.

In a curious turn of events, a group of locals took to the streets demanding a change in the name of a traffic junction under the Matigara area, informally known as “Pakistan More.” Though officially named Biswas Colony, the area had long been referred to by its controversial nickname due to the activities of some residents. On Monday, activists from the Hindu Jagaran Mancha visited the site and installed a large banner renaming the spot “Bharat Mata More.”

The mock drill in the state will be continued for seven days from Wednesday, according to sources at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Sources said that the Union home secretary Gobindamohan today held a meeting with the state chief secretary Manoj Pant, civil defence department secretary and its director general and alerted them about the vulnerability of West Bengal for its topographical location bordering Bangladesh and Nepal.

Sources also said that Kolkata has 95 sirens while the figure is around 25 in every district on an average.