Readers’ Corner to bridge gap between classroom and industry

In a bid to align technical education with evolving industry standards, the Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College Alumni Association (JGECAA – Campus Based) inaugurated a dedicated ‘Readers’ Corner’ at the Kanchenjunga Convention Centre on campus on Sunday.

The facility is designed to provide students and faculty with access to industry-relevant literature, design philosophies, and updates on the latest trends in engineering and technology. It aims to foster a more application-oriented learning environment by bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and industrial practices.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Subir Ganguly, deputy general manager of Goodricke Group Ltd., as chief guest. Also present were Bhaskar Dasgupta, president of JGECAA, and Bibhas Bhowmik, one of the founder members of the alumni association and a guest professor at IIT-Kanpur with 38 years of industry experience in India and abroad. The event was attended by the college principal, faculty members, and students.

“The Readers’ Corner is part of our effort to help students connect classroom learning with real-world industry expectations. It will offer practical design methods, updated standards, and examples from current industrial practices,” said Bhaskar Dasgupta. “As alumni, we believe it’s important to support students with the right resources and guidance to prepare them for their careers. This is our way of giving back to our alma mater in a meaningful and lasting way,” he added.

This initiative adds to a series of alumni-led projects, including the Kanchenjunga Convention Centre, a facility built in 2014 and inaugurated in 2022, which serves as a hub for technical exhibitions, expert seminars, and collaborative learning.

The Readers’ Corner has been conceptualised to promote independent study, continuous learning, and practical application of engineering concepts. It is expected to support both students and faculty in staying abreast of industry developments, both in India and globally.