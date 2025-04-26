Prof Roy passes away

Professor Kamal K Roy, former faculty member of the English department at North Bengal University, passed away on 23 April at his residence in Shiv Mandir, Siliguri, following a prolonged renal illness. He was 86.

His wife had predeceased him in December 2023. He is survived by a daughter, a son, and three grandchildren.

Since the news of his passing, former students and scholars—many of whom completed their PhDs under his guidance—have been sharing fond memories and tributes, remembering him not just as a teacher, but as a towering presence in their intellectual journeys.

Prof Roy joined the university at its very inception in 1962, and soon became a flagship figure in the department. Revered for his profound learning, razor-sharp intellect, and unwavering commitment to rigorous teaching, he represented that rare breed of educators who believed that deep, meaningful teaching was the true essence of a teacher’s role.