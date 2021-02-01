Officials of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) are in a tight spot when it comes to supplying uninterrupted power during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s North Bengal visit as hundreds of contractual maintenance staff are going on a strike (Karmobiroti) on 2 and 3 February.

After inaugurating the north Bengal Festival here tomorrow, Miss Banerjee is scheduled to leave for two other districts of Alipurduar and Cooch Behar to attend official and political programmes on 2 and 3 February.

According to WBSEDCL sources, over 10,000 contractual maintenance staff across the state have decided to go on a strike for two days, demanding hike in salary based on the theme of “equal pay for equal work” and based on a judgement of the Supreme Court.

WBSEDCL officials have asked other contractors to keep their staff on stand by alternatively to maintain the situation during the CM’s visit.

Notably, WBSEDCL has outsourced its work and those staff work on a war footing to restore power in case of any fault in their respective locality, centering a power sub-station. At least 20 contractual staff are engaged in each power substation across the state.

“Demanding wage hike, the contractual workers will not rush to restore power in case of any fault. We have asked our other contractors to keep their staff ready to manage the problem. We are trying hard to maintain normal power supply,” a senior WBSEDCL official said.

On the other hand, agitating workers, who presently are receiving wages based on the state government’s labour laws, have circulated a video clip, appealing to power consumers to be ready for their agitation, while they have suggested keeping “alternative arrangements” ready in case of power disruption.

In the appeal, they have also asked consumers to buy candles, store water and ready power backing systems to charge their mobile phones.