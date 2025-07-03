Logo

Logo

# Siliguri

Power employees protest privatisation

Protesting the Centre’s alleged bid to privatize public electricity utilities, members of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE), West Bengal Chapter, held a state-wide demonstration on Wednesday.

SNS | Siliguri | July 3, 2025 10:39 pm

Power employees protest privatisation

Protest (Representational Image)

Protesting the Centre’s alleged bid to privatize public electricity utilities, members of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE), West Bengal Chapter, held a state-wide demonstration on Wednesday.

A protest meeting was held at Vidyut Bhavan, with simultaneous gatherings at zonal offices across the state. Speakers expressed solidarity with Uttar Pradesh power sector employees, who have been resisting privatisation efforts for over 200 days despite suspensions and legal threats.

Advertisement

“The Centre’s agenda is clear—if they can hand over the electricity distribution of 42 districts in Uttar Pradesh to private hands, it will set the stage for a nationwide push to dismantle public electricity infrastructure,” said Sudhin Kumar Dhar, convenor, NCCOEEE (West Bengal chapter).

Advertisement

He also cited the controversial sale of Chandigarh’s electricity utility to a private firm, calling it a “dangerous precedent.”

Speakers from various unions, including Mainak Ghosh, Arindam Roy, and Manas Sinha, warned of similar threats looming over West Bengal. They called for continued resistance to safeguard public interest and affordable power.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Siliguri

Lone Cong MP bats for development in Malda, slams BJP, TMC

Under the leadership of South Malda MP Isha Khan Choudhury, the only Congress Member of Parliament from West Bengal, the Malda District Congress launched a massive protest on Wednesday, rallying through the town and staging a demonstration in front of the district magistrate’s office.

# Bengal

Rainfall to intensify across Bengal from Thursday: IMD

Weather conditions in West Bengal showed signs of temporary improvement on Wednesday following the departure of a low-pressure system from the region. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast renewed rainfall activity across the state from Thursday