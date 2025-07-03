Power employees protest privatisation

Protesting the Centre’s alleged bid to privatize public electricity utilities, members of the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE), West Bengal Chapter, held a state-wide demonstration on Wednesday.

A protest meeting was held at Vidyut Bhavan, with simultaneous gatherings at zonal offices across the state. Speakers expressed solidarity with Uttar Pradesh power sector employees, who have been resisting privatisation efforts for over 200 days despite suspensions and legal threats.

“The Centre’s agenda is clear—if they can hand over the electricity distribution of 42 districts in Uttar Pradesh to private hands, it will set the stage for a nationwide push to dismantle public electricity infrastructure,” said Sudhin Kumar Dhar, convenor, NCCOEEE (West Bengal chapter).

He also cited the controversial sale of Chandigarh’s electricity utility to a private firm, calling it a “dangerous precedent.”

Speakers from various unions, including Mainak Ghosh, Arindam Roy, and Manas Sinha, warned of similar threats looming over West Bengal. They called for continued resistance to safeguard public interest and affordable power.