PM Modi to visit Sikkim and Alipurduar on 29 May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Sikkim and Alipurduar on 29 May, prompting both administrative officials and political leaders in Sikkim and north Bengal to begin extensive preparations to welcome him.

The visit holds special significance, as the Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the golden jubilee celebration of Sikkim’s statehood. In anticipation of the high-security event, the Sikkim tourism and civil aviation department has issued a strict directive prohibiting the use of drones across the state from 27 to 29 May.

Advertisement

“All concerned are requested to comply with this direction. In case of any violation, action will be taken as per existing government provisions,” the official notification stated.

Advertisement

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) personally invited the Prime Minister to attend the commemorative programme and received a positive response. Mr Tamang, currently in New Delhi, is extending invitations to several Union ministers and dignitaries.

Today, he met with defence minister Rajnath Singh and formally invited him as well.

“I extended a formal invitation to attend the 50th Statehood Day celebrations, and I’m pleased to share that he graciously accepted,” said Mr Tamang. “I also took the opportunity to congratulate him on the success of Operation Sindoor — a proud milestone in our country’s fight against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Meanwhile, in Alipurduar, BJP MP Manoj Tigga is overseeing preparations for the Prime Minister’s programme. The upcoming public rally has generated considerable excitement among residents, especially in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

Political observers view PM Modi’s north Bengal tour as a strategic move, especially coming on the heels of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent visit to the region. With the 2026 Assembly elections in sight, the BJP hopes to reinvigorate its support base in North Bengal — a region where the party made significant gains in recent elections.

However, the saffron camp has been facing internal challenges. The BJP recently lost two Assembly seats in bypolls, Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat and several MLAs have either defected to the Trinamul Congress or are reportedly in touch with the ruling party. The recent defection of former Alipurduar MP and Union minister John Barla to the Trinamul Congress has further jolted the party’s position in the region.

Against this backdrop, PM Modi’s visit is seen as an effort to consolidate support, energise party workers, and send a strong political message in a region critical to BJP’s future prospects in Bengal.