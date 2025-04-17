North Bengal traders seek security, compensation after violence

Traders’ bodies across north Bengal have demanded immediate security measures and compensation for traders who suffered heavy losses during recent communal violence in parts of Murshidabad and adjoining Malda districts.

Jayanta Kundu, senior leader of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce and Industries, said on Tuesday that business leaders held an emergency meeting to assess the situation in Dhulian, Suti, Samserganj, Raghunathganj, and nearby areas. They decided to appeal to the state government for compensation, especially for traders whose shops and establishments were damaged or looted and were not covered under any insurance policy.

Mr Kundu confirmed that the Malda Chamber has already sent a formal letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to provide adequate financial support to help affected traders restart their businesses once normalcy is restored.

Several shop owners have reported that their uninsured establishments were targeted in the violence, resulting in massive financial setbacks. “The attacks were not spontaneous,” said Mr Kundu. “They appeared pre-planned, with mobs targeting shops and entrepreneurs, often in full view of law enforcement.”

In a show of solidarity, traders’ associations from Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and other parts of North Bengal have also written to the chief minister, echoing the demand for compensation and protection.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Eastern India (FOCCIEI), a coalition of 268 business organisations representing over 2.57 lakh businesses, has expressed deep concern in a separate letter to the chief minister. Referring to the incidents at Suti, Samserganj and Dhulian—where protests over the Wakf Bill reportedly turned violent—the federation condemned the attacks on business establishments and assaults on traders.

“The extent of vandalism, arson, looting, and physical assaults was shocking. These were carried out in broad daylight, right in front of law enforcement personnel,” the federation noted.

The FOCCIEI called for immediate legal action against those responsible and warned that similar unrest could spread to other areas in Murshidabad, Malda, and north Bengal unless timely action is taken.

“We are committed to cooperating with the administration but urge strict vigilance to prevent further escalation,” the letter added.