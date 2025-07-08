NH-10 blocked as landslide cripples connectivity

A massive landslide near Baghpul on national highway 10 (NH-10) brought vehicular movement to a halt this morning, highlighting once again the fragile connectivity in the eastern Himalayan belt. Around 9 a.m, a Kalimpong-Siliguri-bound passenger vehicle was caught in the debris near Sevoke, narrowly avoiding a tragedy as commuters managed to escape unharmed.

The front portion of the vehicle was severely damaged, and police from the nearby Sevoke outpost reached the site immediately. Rescue and clearance operations are currently underway.

Advertisement

Following the incident, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) issued a formal notice shutting down traffic from Sevoke to Rangpo (Km 2.0–2.5) until 6 p.m. on 8 July, citing serious safety concerns. Travellers have been urged not to use this route, especially around Kalijhoda near Baghpul, where boulders continue to fall from the hillside.

Advertisement

In a cascading effect of monsoon-triggered landslides, train operations in the northeast have also taken a hit. A major landslide between Mupa and Dihakho stations in Assam’s Lumding Division has led to full and partial cancellations of several key long-distance trains, including the Guwahati–Silchar Express and the Sealdah–Silchar Kanchanjunga Express.

The Northeast Frontier Railway has suspended track movement at the affected section and set up help desks at major stations including Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur, and Agartala.

This double blow — to both road and rail — exposes the vulnerability of northeast India’s critical transit lifelines during the monsoon season. While restoration efforts are on, no timeline has been given for the reopening of NH-10 or full resumption of train services.