NFR pushes ahead with Nepal-Bihar

In a major stride towards improving cross-border connectivity with Nepal, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is fast-tracking the completion of the Araria-Galgalia New Broad Gauge (BG) Line—a transformative 110.75 km railway corridor poised to redefine regional transportation and trade dynamics.

On 16 June, Arun Kumar Chaudhary, general manager of NFR (Construction), led a detailed inspection of the Araria–Thakurganj section in Bihar’s Katihar Division. Accompanied by Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh and senior NFR officials, the visit also featured a high-speed trial run at 120 kmph—demonstrating both the readiness and high standards of the newly laid infrastructure.

“This project isn’t just about connecting places within Bihar,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NFR. “It’s a strategic corridor that brings India and Nepal closer through enhanced railway access. Once complete, this line will significantly boost cross-border passenger and freight movement via Galgalia, which lies near the India-Nepal border.”

The Araria-Galgalia project spans from Araria Court to Thakurganj and is expected to be fully commissioned within 2025. Two key stretches—Araria–Araria Court–Rahamatpur (8.24 km) and Pawakhali–Thakurganj (23.24 km)—have already been operational since April and November 2024, respectively. The final 79.27 km stretch from Rahamatpur to Pawakhali remains under active development, and once commissioned, it will complete the ambitious corridor.

Highlighting the scale of the project, the construction includes 64 major bridges, 264 minor bridges, and 15 new railway stations, underscoring the engineering challenges and regional importance of this initiative.