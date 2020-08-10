The Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Raiganj in North Dinajpur today sent Mamud Sheikh,one of the prime accused in the alleged murder of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendranath Roy, in 10 days’ CID custody.

CID sleuths had picked him up from a place near the Panchanadapur ghat under the Mothabari police station in Malda district yesterday afternoon.

Police sources said they have come to know that Mr Seikh had taken a large amount of money from MLA Roy.

The body of the BJP MLA was found hanging in front of a closed shop, around 2km away from his house at Balia More in Bindol under the Raiganj Police station, early on 13 July.

While police said it looked like a case of suicide, family members of the deceased, a section of the locals and BJP leaders claimed that he was murdered and that the criminals later hanged his body.

The BJP, which has demanded CBI investigations into the death, blamed ‘Trinamul Congress backed criminals’ for the “murder,” a charge denied by the TMC.

It is learnt that Roy’s widow, Chadima Roy, has told the police that two persons from Malda district–Nilay Singha and Mamud Seikh-had borrowed a huge amount of money from the MLA and did not repay it. According to her, they would threaten him whenever Roy asked for the money back.

CID officials arrested Nilay Singha from English Bazaar in Maldaon 15 July.

Sources said both Mr Singha and Mr Seikh are labour contractors and they supplied daily wage labourers to Delhi.

“Mamud Sheikh was produced in the court today, from where he was sent in 10 day’s CID custody,” the Public Prosecutor of the court, Pintu Ghosh, said today.

Union minister of state for child & women welfare department and BJP MP from Raiganj ,Debasree Chaudhuri, however said they have no faith in the CID investigations.

“The family members and locals wanted a CBI inquiry. We have held talks with union home minister MrAmit Shah in this regard,” she said.