Minister takes swipe at Oppn without naming Suvendu

Without directly naming the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, state minister for North Bengal development, Udayan Guha, made a pointed remark on the political narrative around religious identity during an official programme at the Kumarganj Assembly segment on Wednesday.

Referring to frequent accusations that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is partial to Muslims, Mr Guha said: “A few years ago, when you were in Mamata Banerjee’s Cabinet, you were undoubtedly a Muslim. Now that you have joined a party that champions Hindutva, you’ve become a Hindu.”

While Mr Guha did not explicitly name Suvendu Adhikari, the reference was clear, drawing attention to what he described as political hypocrisy.

Taking a dig further, Mr Guha added: “He dares to say that he doesn’t need Muslim votes. But we cannot say the same. We seek support from both Hindus and Muslims, because we believe in working for the poor—irrespective of religion or caste.”

Inaugurating a newly-constructed road in the area, Mr Guha emphasised inclusive governance. “The Muslim population may be higher here, but that doesn’t mean only Muslims will use this road. Where Hindus are the majority, Muslims will use those roads too. Government roads are for everyone.”

Speaking to reporters, the minister reiterated that his department does not discriminate based on political affiliation when allocating funds. “We don’t consider which party the local MLA belongs to. Every Assembly segment is treated equally.”

On Wednesday, Mr Guha inaugurated one road project and announced the commencement of work on four more. The department has allocated Rs 15 crore for infrastructure development in the district for the 2025–26 financial year.