Landslides trigger travel chaos in North Sikkim as roads get blocked

Heavy rainfall over the past few days has once again wreaked havoc in Sikkim, triggering landslides that have blocked multiple key roads, paralysing normal life for locals and tourists alike. The worst-hit areas include stretches connecting Singtam, Mangan, Chungthang, Lachen, and Lachung — popular travel routes for those heading to North Sikkim.

The Singtam–Mangan road has been blocked due to landslides at Namak Khola, severely affecting vehicular movement. In the high-altitude regions, road connectivity remains patchy and unpredictable.

According to updates from the district administration: Chungthang to Lachung road is open, offering some relief to those heading towards the Yumthang Valley.

Chungthang to Lachen road is blocked at Munshithang, halting travel to the Gurudongmar Lake region; Chungthang to Mangan via Shipgyer–Sangkalang is blocked at Safu, with clearance work underway; Chungthang to Mangan via Phidang is also blocked at Safu, with similar efforts ongoing to restore connectivity; Mangan to Chungthang via the new Toong–Naga route is closed at Rail Khola, compounding travel woes.

Tour operators and local authorities are working in coordination to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of stranded tourists. The district administration has urged travellers to stay updated through official advisories and avoid venturing into vulnerable areas until roads are declared safe.

Officials have assured that road-clearing operations are being conducted on a war footing, but intermittent rains continue to hamper progress. The state’s tourism department has also activated helplines to assist those in need.

This is the second major weather-induced disruption in Sikkim in recent weeks, highlighting the region’s growing vulnerability to extreme weather events.