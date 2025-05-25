Jobless teachers to seek PM’s help during Alipurduar visit

A group of ‘qualified and jobless’ teachers have expressed their intent to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Alipurduar on 29 May, in a desperate plea for justice following a Supreme Court verdict that cost them their jobs.

A delegation led by Moumita Pal, one of the affected teachers, has met Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga and BJP district president Mithu Das to seek assistance in arranging a brief meeting with the Prime Minister. They urged the BJP leaders to facilitate a five-minute interaction with Mr Modi during his rally at the Parade Ground.

Speaking to reporters, Moumita Pal said: “We are standing on the brink of extinction. After serving for seven years, we lost our jobs due to a judgment following the tainted teacher recruitment scam. We are innocent, qualified teachers who have become collateral damage. Now we seek the Prime Minister’s intervention to restore our rights.”

She added that although they had earlier attended a meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, they came away disheartened. “She spoke about tainted teachers too, but made no clear distinction between us and them. That gave us no hope,” Pal said.

Accusing the state government and the School Service Commission of failing to differentiate between genuine and tainted candidates, she said: “They did not furnish a certified list before the Supreme Court. But we have valid documents to prove our qualifications. We are fighting to reclaim what is rightfully ours.”

Responding to the delegation’s appeal, MP Manoj Tigga assured them of his support. “The BJP has always stood by the qualified teachers. I will raise the matter with the central leadership. Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar is already looking into it,” he said.

Meanwhile, preparations for the Prime Minister’s rally are in full swing at the Alipurduar Parade Ground, despite challenges posed by inclement weather. Large portions of the field are currently waterlogged and muddy. Restoration work is being carried out on a war footing, with sand and gravel being spread over affected areas.

A temporary road Is being constructed through the field using paper blocks, while overnight work continues on building the main dais and administrative platform. Two helipad zones have been demarcated within the ground, and unconfirmed reports suggest three helicopters are expected to land there. On Friday, district police conducted a security sweep using metal detectors.

BJP leaders, including MP Manoj Tigga, district president Mithu Das, and Kalchini MLA Bishal Lama, inspected the venue to oversee the arrangements. With weather forecasts predicting thunderstorms and rain over the next few days, the possibility of a downpour has become a major concern for the BJP leadership.

Mr Tigga also confirmed that the Special Protection Group (SPG) has already visited the site and is coordinating with local authorities to ensure security arrangements for the high-profile event.