The Trinamul Congress today said that the Centre’s move to change the agenda of a meeting it has called from ‘issues related to Gorkhaland’ to ‘issues related to Gorkhaland Territorial Administration’ (GTA) was a ploy of the BJP to gain votes in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The Centre has invited state government officials and the Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha to a meeting to discuss the GTA in New Delhi tomorrow.

While a letter it issued earlier to the state government officials and the Morcha said the meeting would discuss ‘issues related to Gorkhaland’, the Union Home Ministry issued a corrigendum yesterday, stating that tomorrow’s talks were meant to discuss issues related to the GTA.

“The Centre called the meeting without discussing the matter with the state government, and by violating the norms of the federal structure. They are trying to destabilise the situation only to gain votes in the elections. But it will not help them in gaining anything. The change in the agenda of the meeting is also a part of their political agenda ahead of the elections, not for the interests of the people,” Mr Deb said here today.

Darjeeling District Trinamul Congress president Ranjan Sarkar also said it was a ploy of the BJP to bring the ‘Gorkhaland’ issue to the forefront when the Mamata Banerjeel ed state government had been carrying out development work in the Hills and when peace had prevailed there.

“The Darjeeling MP of the BJP, Raju Bista, had last month requested Parliament to take cognizance of the fact that the demand for Gorkhaland state was a long-pending demand of the people in the Hills. Such a move has made the stand of the BJP clear that it is in favour of division of the state. We will resist any such attempt and steps to derail peace and development,” Mr Sarkar said.

“The BJP is trying to confuse the people with the intention of dividing the state. The party is not committed for the development of the Hills,” he added.