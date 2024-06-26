Heavy rains, landslide cause traffic snarls on NH-10, Sikkim CM for central assistance

Uninterrupted rains starting yesterday caused a landslide at Likuveer in Kalimpong, resulting in the disruption of normal traffic on national highway 10 since early this morning due to a traffic jam.

Prem Singh Tamang, chief minister of Sikkim, was required to remain in Siliguri on his journey to Gangtok after his arrival at Bagdogra Airport, earlier today.

The landslide on NH-10 at Likuveer, a known area for landslides on the banks of the Teesta river, caused great suffering for ordinary citizens.

Even though the authorities were able to alleviate the traffic jam, there was still heavy traffic causing gridlock near Sevoke due to an increase in vehicles on the road.

The route leading to Darjeeling was currently obstructed at Teesta market due to a rise in the water levels at Teesta. It is advised to take alternative routes instead.

A vehicle plunged into the gorge at Karmatar Gitang in the Dentam region of West Sikkim. The wounded passengers have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Raju Bista, the MP from Darjeeling, had a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. During the meeting yesterday, Mr Bista discussed how the parts of NH-10 that fall under the West Bengal PWD’s NH division, connecting Kalimpong and Sikkim border regions, have not been properly maintained. As a result, there are frequent closures in this crucial border area.

“I alerted him to the current flood situation and explained that the West Bengal government’s lack of action following the flash floods in October 2023 has worsened the situation along the Teesta river. As a result, almost 400 families from Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, who were already affected by the October 2023 flash floods, are now at risk of being displaced due to the rising water levels of the Teesta,” Mr Bista said.

“I urgently requested assistance from the Union home ministry and asked for a central team to be sent to assess the dangerous situation faced by those living along the Teesta river. Necessary measures must be taken to protect their lives, safety, and well-being,” Mr Bista added.

On the other hand, during his visit to Delhi, Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang met with minister of road transport & highways Nitin Gadkari at his official residence yesterday. Tamang emphasized the urgent need for a sustainable solution for the Sevoke-Rangpo stretch and proposed a comprehensive study by a team of experts.

Mr Tamang also requested that the construction and maintenance of NH-10 be handed over to a central agency such as NHAI/NHIDCL, as NH-10 is crucial for Sikkim but has been facing frequent disruptions, especially after the devastating flood of October 2023.

“The Union minister instructed authorities from NHIDCL/NHAI to take over and resolve the issue as soon as possible,” Mr Tamang said.

Mr Tamang also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Monday and highlighted concerns regarding infrastructure, particularly NH-10’s strategic importance.

He requested a permanent solution to its frequent disruptions and suggested entrusting its maintenance to a central agency such as NHAI/NHIDCL.

Sikkim CM also urged the PM for immediate action to restore NH-310A, which connects Gangtok to the Indo-China border after recent cloudbursts in North Sikkim.

Additionally, Mr Tamang proposed developing a Himalayan Railway Line between Bagrakote in West Bengal and Rorathang in Sikkim. He updated the Prime Minister on the plans to construct a multimodal corridor with an integrated check-post between Sikkim and eastern Nepal at Chewa Bhanjyang.